328 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 323.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $9.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $677.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,839. The company has a fifty day moving average of $716.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $726.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $803.21.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.