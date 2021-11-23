$3.80 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.19 and the highest is $4.35. International Business Machines posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.93. 122,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,419. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

