$29.35 Billion in Sales Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to announce $29.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.06 billion and the highest is $29.63 billion. General Motors reported sales of $37.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $92.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $111.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.34 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of GM stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $3,253,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $1,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

