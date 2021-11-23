27,780 Shares in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Universal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

