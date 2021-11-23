26,045 Shares in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RPC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 72,290 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in RPC by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RPC by 280.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RES opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $884.47 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,997,244 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,139 in the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

