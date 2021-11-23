2,502 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.36 and a 1 year high of $117.42.
