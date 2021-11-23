$25.40 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report $25.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $96.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

PCB opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $335.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.