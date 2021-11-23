21,350 Shares in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAJ. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 116,144 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 96,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 84,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 65,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Canon stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

