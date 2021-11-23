$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.50. 8,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $124.16 and a one year high of $231.80.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.