$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.43 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.81.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,183. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

