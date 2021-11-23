$2.05 EPS Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,250. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

