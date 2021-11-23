18,887 Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 60.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 183,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 384.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 445,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Gannett by 457.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 74,255 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $740.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

