17,455 Shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,830,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 397.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90,021 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of HT opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $400.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.65. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

