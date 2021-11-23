14,484 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Nicolet Bankshares comprises 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth $2,634,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth $2,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth $2,272,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth $1,550,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCBS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.64. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,499. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.16 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

