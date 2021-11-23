139,300 Shares in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XNET. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 709.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 169,933 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 1,101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 111,062 shares in the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XNET opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.46. Xunlei Limited has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

