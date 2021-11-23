13,689 Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 797.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 81,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 122.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 141,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Veritone by 478.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 34.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Veritone by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of VERI stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

VERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.