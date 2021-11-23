1,300 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,259,000 after acquiring an additional 316,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

Carvana stock opened at $284.69 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.40 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of -196.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,371 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

