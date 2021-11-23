1,300 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $396.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

