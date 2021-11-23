12,736 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 44,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alphatec by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 63,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Miles bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 76,791 shares of company stock worth $907,261 over the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

