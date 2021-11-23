$124.72 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce $124.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.63 million and the highest is $125.80 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $88.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $444.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

REXR stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.70. 732,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,307. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

