11,518 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 598,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,552,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,357 shares of company stock valued at $25,120,750. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

