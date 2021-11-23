1,086 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of ASR opened at $196.34 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $148.67 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.