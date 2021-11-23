$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of KB Home by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 889,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in KB Home by 2,692.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,081. KB Home has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

