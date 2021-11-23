-$1.31 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($3.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($4.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.46). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

