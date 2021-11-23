-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.56). Verona Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verona Pharma.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

VRNA opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.65.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $58,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

