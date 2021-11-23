-$0.46 EPS Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ VIRX traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 133,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

