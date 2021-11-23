-$0.26 EPS Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

ELMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 594,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

