$0.21 EPS Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 703,430 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 47,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. 6,132,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,575. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

