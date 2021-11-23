$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Preferred Apartment Communities reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

APTS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 267,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,922. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $749.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

