Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.91 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.43. 388,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,584,238. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. Zynga has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

