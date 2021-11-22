Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 504,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,401,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. 14,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $937.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

