Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CEO Buys $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CEO Jay T. Flatley purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ZY opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. Zymergen Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

ZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

