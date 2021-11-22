ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express reported an year over year increase in revenues in the third quarter of 2021, aided by higher revenues on the strong performance of its express delivery services segment. Upbeat parcel volumes are driving this key segment. The same in 2021 is expected to expand in the 30.6-33.5% range from the figure reported in 2020. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly owing to encouraging parcel volumes. We are further impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. However, high operating costs are concerning. Costs are likely to be steep throughout the year due to elevated selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The contraction in the gross margin, mainly induced by the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,995. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

