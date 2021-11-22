ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.20 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.90.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZTO. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Serenity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after buying an additional 1,454,019 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

