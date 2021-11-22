ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, ZPER has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $293,999.42 and approximately $17.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00379094 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001363 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $660.01 or 0.01173768 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

