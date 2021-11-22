Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $360.83.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $9.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.28. 7,454,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,070. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $238.20 and a 52-week high of $486.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.41. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

