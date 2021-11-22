Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen now has a $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00. Zendesk traded as low as $91.76 and last traded at $94.08, with a volume of 116506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.21.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.57.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $370,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,898. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after buying an additional 5,180,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,617,000 after buying an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

