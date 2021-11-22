Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen now has a $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00. Zendesk traded as low as $91.76 and last traded at $94.08, with a volume of 116506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.21.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.57.
In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $370,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,898. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 1.05.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
