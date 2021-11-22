Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Zealium has a market capitalization of $28,396.43 and approximately $24.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zealium has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.03 or 0.00850935 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

