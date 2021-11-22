ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,572.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $6,572.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.75 or 0.00370534 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00176289 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00100190 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004207 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

