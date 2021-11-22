ZBG Token (ZT) Market Cap Reaches $6.84 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $164,387.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00223838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087506 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011437 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZT is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

