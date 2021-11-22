Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Tops $31.45 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Zano has a market cap of $31.45 million and approximately $878,182.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00005035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,984.66 or 0.99582349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.59 or 0.00340051 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.58 or 0.00507790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.31 or 0.00191023 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014521 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001353 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,943,717 coins and its circulating supply is 10,914,217 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.