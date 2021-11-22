Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -5.88%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,384 shares of company stock worth $157,638. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 909,822 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 389,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

