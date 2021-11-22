Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Buy

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

ATIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 182,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

