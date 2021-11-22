Zacks Investment Research Lowers Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.