Zacks Investment Research Lowers Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Resonant alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RESN. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resonant currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Resonant has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.