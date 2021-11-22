Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.91.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 167.18, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 58.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after buying an additional 134,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,666,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.