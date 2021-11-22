Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce $668.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $676.20 million. Stericycle posted sales of $655.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

