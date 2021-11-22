Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.42 on Friday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Rollins by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 19.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Rollins by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

