Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.51. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLN. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,456. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olin has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock worth $159,676,391. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 1,185.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 4,689.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 712,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

