Zacks: Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $816.42 Million

Equities analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report $816.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.90 million and the highest is $823.00 million. II-VI posted sales of $786.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,232. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

